1 killed, 1 arrested in Christmas morning crash on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and one person was arrested following a crash on the Southeast Side overnight.
San Antonio police said the crash happened after midnight Sunday at W.W. White Road and East Southcross.
According to SAPD, a red SUV ran a red light and struck a sedan.
The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital in stable condition and a 78-year-old male passenger in the sedan died at the scene. The passenger’s name has not been released.
The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man, was detained at the scene.
Police said he was booked for intoxication manslaughter. His name has not been released.
The crash is under investigation.
