1 killed, 1 arrested in Christmas morning crash on Southeast Side

San Antonio police said one person was killed in a crash on Dec. 25, 2022, at W.W. White Road and East Southcross.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and one person was arrested following a crash on the Southeast Side overnight.

San Antonio police said the crash happened after midnight Sunday at W.W. White Road and East Southcross.

According to SAPD, a red SUV ran a red light and struck a sedan.

The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital in stable condition and a 78-year-old male passenger in the sedan died at the scene. The passenger’s name has not been released.

The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man, was detained at the scene.

Police said he was booked for intoxication manslaughter. His name has not been released.

The crash is under investigation.

Read also: