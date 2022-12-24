‘Punch my chick’: SAPD officer fired over bogus note to avoid work, texts about violence against women

San Antonio Police Department Officer Miguel A. Montalvo was suspended from his position indefinitely without pay after violating several department rules and special orders, according to SAPD suspension documents released Friday.

Montalvo is accused of requesting a fake military duty letter to get out of SAPD work duties on Dec. 8, 2021, the documents state.

SAPD was notified about the incident on May 28, 2022.

Suspension documents show Montalvo sent a text message to a U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. to request a command letter for military duty, a monthly drill, for the weekend of Dec. 17-19, 2021.

Officials said there was no military duty scheduled for December 2021.

A USMC Sgt. Maj. also alerted SAPD on May 28, 2022, about inappropriate text messages sent between Montalvo and the 1st Sgt.

Montalvo sent a text that read, “Lol damn I’d just punch my chick in the mouth sow (sic) that mouth shut,” and another stated, “I just beat my chicks ass,” according to suspension documents.

“Officer Montalvo’s actions render his continuance in office detrimental to effective law enforcement and the needs of the San Antonio Police Department. The law and sound community expectations recognize that there is good cause for depriving Officer Montalvo of his position,” the documents stated.

SAPD said Montalvo violated policies, including:

Discourtesy to the public or to a fellow employee while in the line of duty

Acts showing lack of good moral character

Conduct prejudicial to good order

Violation of a special order

Montalvo was suspended indefinitely without pay from SAPD on Nov. 8, 2022.

He requested an appeal to the suspension through an attorney days later.