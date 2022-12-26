Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head.

The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said it is unclear why the gunmen, who were in another vehicle, opened fire.

The SUV was struck multiple times by gunfire and was later found abandoned. No other victims were located.

The investigation is ongoing.

