Residents of Balcones Heights apartment complex evacuated after fire in first-floor apartment

BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – Residents of a Balcones Heights apartment complex were evacuated late Sunday following a fire in a first-story apartment, fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 10 p.m. at the Balcones Lofts Apartments in the 3230 block of Hillcrest Drive, not far from Fredericksburg Road and Babcock Road.

Firefighters said the fire had started in a kitchen of a ground-floor apartment. They got a quick knock down of the fire, but the two residents who live there are displaced, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. No injuries were reported.

The Balcones Heights Fire Department, the Castle Hills Fire Department and the Leon Valley Fire Department all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the apartment building was not given.