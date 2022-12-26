Man charged with choking, sexual assault of 16-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – Joshua Small, 20, was arrested and charged by San Antonio police with sexual assault of a child on Friday, court records show.

An arrest warrant was issued for Small on Dec. 22 after an investigation into his relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

The victim told police that Small had sexually assaulted her multiple times, beginning when she was 15, according to the affidavit.

Small choked the victim until she nearly passed out on three different occasions, and hit her, she told police.

The sexual assault charge is a second-degree felony and the assault-choking charge is a third-degree felony.

His bond is set at $175,000.