SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in robbery of Family Dollar store

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, on Sept. 9, a man grabbed items at a Family Dollar store in the 5000 block of Culebra Road and walked out, refusing to pay.

When the sales associate attempted to recover the items, the man threatened to injure the worker.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene with the stolen property.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP) if you recognize the suspects. To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.