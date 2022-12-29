SAPD searching for 62-year-old woman last seen on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 62-year-old woman who disappeared on the Southwest Side.

Theresa Maria Jimenez was last seen on Tuesday in the 7300 block of Barlite Boulevard, not far from Southwest Military Drive.

Jimenez has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is right-handed with straight waist-length hair that was in a braid at the time of her disappearance.

She was last seen wearing a red sweater with a snowman on the front, black leggings and white shoes, and she was carrying a black purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.