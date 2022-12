Windcrest Police Department is searching for a man wanted for theft

The Windcrest Police Department is searching for a man wanted for theft.

According to Police, Jose Ivan Esquilin stole money on Nov. 10. Police did not provide details but said it was an amount between $100 and $750.

Esquilin is approximately 5′05″ tall and 198 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Windcrest Police Department at 210-655-2666.

All information provided is anonymous and confidential.