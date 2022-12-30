End 2022 with a bang AND all your fingers - fireworks safety for NYE

San Antonio – As one of the limited windows of time the state of Texas allows for firework sales, New Year’s Eve in Bexar County is traditionally a lively and loud night, filled with the bangs and booms of fireworks.

But those fireworks can be dangerous.

“I don’t know that we’ve skipped the holiday in a while without somebody getting hurt. We’ve had situations where people have literally lost fingers or maybe lost an eye,” said Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez.

After talking with Lopez and reading through tips from the county, KSAT put together this short list of safety tips:

SAFETY DOs & DON’Ts

DO supervise kids using fireworks

DO use them in an open area with short or no grass, away from other vegetation

DO be vigilant about where aerial fireworks could drift

DO have water buckets, a hose, or a fire extinguisher on hand

DO soak used fireworks with water before throwing them in the trash

DON’T shoot fireworks at other people

DON’T shoot fireworks from or at cars

DON’T try to relight a firework if it doesn’t light the first time. Instead, submerge it in water and get rid of it.

DON’T drink alcohol and use fireworks

“I always try to make sure that people understand that just because somebody is an adult doesn’t mean they’re a responsible adult, right? So we don’t want to mix alcohol and fireworks,” Lopez said.

Lopez said San Antonio and the other municipalities in Bexar County all have ordinances against using fireworks within their city limits. So the unincorporated areas of the county are the only places you’re legally allowed to use them.

Even then, however, there are restrictions on how close you can use them near certain areas:

NO FIREWORKS WITHIN 600 FEET

Churches

School

Hospitals

Licensed childcare center

Nursing home

NO FIREWORKS WITHIN 100 FEET

Places where flammable liquids or flammable compressed gases are stored or dispensed

Places where fireworks are stored or sold

Officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said use of fireworks within city limits can result in a Class C misdemeanor and a fine of up to $2,000.

To report reckless use of fireworks that presents an immediate risk of injury or fire hazard, call the non-emergency number at 210-207-7273. Report injuries to 911.

