Family, attorneys of man fatally shot by Hays County deputy call for release of video

KYLE, Texas – National civil rights attorney Ben Crump was in San Marcos Monday afternoon with family members of Joshua Leon Wright who was shot and killed after attempting to escape police custody at a Kyle hospital on Dec. 12.

They are calling on Hays County Sheriff’s Office to release the video of the shooting.

Wright, 36, was receiving medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle when he attempted to escape, according to the sheriff’s office.

That’s when the Hays County correctional officer who was guarding Wright shot him. The officer has not been publicly named.

Crump and Wright’s family allege that Wright was shot in the back multiple times while shackled.

“Wright died after he tried to leave the emergency room and was shot multiple times from behind by a Hays County Corrections officer while his ankles were shackled,” a press release from Crump’s law office states.

Hays County officials said medical staff tried to save Wright after the shooting but he succumbed to his injuries.

Joshua Leon Wright was shot and killed after he attempted to escape custody from a Hays County correctional officer while receiving treatment at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. Photo Courtesy: Hays County Sheriff's Office (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Wright was in jail on charges including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, failure to appear, reckless driving, criminal mischief and evading arrest, deputies said.

Crump and the family are disputing Combined Law Enforcement Association of Texas (CLEAT) Executive Director Charley Wilkison’s claim that Wright was wielding a weapon.

Wilkison said in a statement on the day of the shooting that Wright “attacked deputy, moved toward sharp medical instruments, began running towards hospital staff/civilians. Deputy discharged his firearm. The subject was struck. Deputy OK!”

“We are challenging CLEAT to release the video,” Crump said.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra released a statement that called for HCSO to release the video by Dec. 22.

“Given a recent allegation by the Executive Director of CLEAT that differs from accounts by some of the witnesses in the hospital, I am asking the Sheriff’s Office to release all relevant body-camera footage from the fatal shooting within 10 days of the in-custody death. Cooperation by the Sheriff’s Office, of making available video documentation of the incident by Friday, Dec 22, would importantly enhance public trust and understanding of the context surrounding this tragic loss of life,” Becerra said.

Beverly Wright, Joshua Wright’s mother, also spoke at the press conference and called for the release of the video.

“Why did they have to kill my baby boy? If it was his fault I can accept it but show us the video,” Beverly said.

HCSO has not yet released the video.

KSAT reached out to officials with the county regarding an update on when the video might be released to the public but has not heard back at the time of publication of this article.

Chevo Pastrano, another lawyer representing the family, said their investigation into the shooting has been limited due to the inability to view the video.

Pastrano said Wright was shot at least six times by the officer, based on information from an independent autopsy.

“There’s no reasonable explanation why a man in shackles should ever be fired upon even once,” Pastrano said.

Crump is a well-known attorney who specializes in wrongful death lawsuits and has been hired to work on high-profile cases including Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. He is also representing Erik Cantu Jr., the teenager who was shot by San Antonio Police officer James Brennand, and Emily Proulx who was in the car with Cantu Jr. the night of the shooting.

Texas Rangers are also investigating the shooting.

More headlines:

Hays County correctional officer shoots, kills inmate trying to escape custody at Kyle hospital, officials say