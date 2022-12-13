Hays County correctional officer shoots, kills inmate trying to escape custody at Kyle hospital, officials say

KYLE, Texas – A Hays County correctional officer guarding an inmate receiving medical treatment at a Kyle hospital shot and killed the man after he attempted to escape custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The attempted escape happened Monday at Seton Hospital in Kyle.

Officials said medical staff tried to save the man’s life, but he died from his injuries.

The man was in jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, bail jumping, failing to appear, reckless driving, criminal mischief, and evading arrest and detention, the sheriff’s office said.

The man’s identity will be released after family members have been notified.

HCSO said the officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is protocol.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Terreo with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or travis.terreo@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2022-67679.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-8466 or submit a tip on the Hays County Sheriff’s Office app.