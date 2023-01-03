Early morning fire forces people, pets out of Southeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are looking for answers among the ashes inside a Southeast side home, trying to figure out what caused it to go up in flames Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a call from a neighbor just before 9 a.m. found smoke and flames coming from the second story of a home, located in the 100 block of Tipperary Avenue.

RELATED: Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says

They say a man and woman who were home at the time had managed to escape on their own.

However, they were concerned for a while about some missing pets. The two dogs later were found safe, firefighters said.

Tipperary Avenue house fire image. (KSAT)

During the battle, a firefighter suffered a dislocated finger and got treatment for it at the scene.

Fire crews who had rushed in to fight the fire, at one point, had to retreat and head outside.

According to a battalion chief, firefighters had difficulty negotiating a narrow stairway and moving around the crowded bedroom where the fire appeared to have started.

They had to use a large hose to fight the fire from the exterior.

Firefighters say most of the damage was contained to the second floor, but it extended across that entire area.

They said the bottom floor of the home did not appear to sustain much damage at all from the fire.