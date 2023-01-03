Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday.

A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home in the 100 block of Tipperary Avenue, not far from Goliad Road and Pecan Valley Drive.

Firefighters said they arrived and found flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the home. They said they had a tough time accessing the room where the fire was heaviest because of a narrow stairway and some items in the home that were also in their way, fire officials said. The fire was eventually put out.

The SAFD said the second-floor portion may have been an add-on to the original home. The two people who lived there, a woman and a young man, both made it safely out. They said they were also worried about their two dogs, but they were found safe, a short while later.

The fire was contained to the second-floor area and the bottom of the house was not damaged. A firefighter dislocated a finger and was treated at the scene.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.