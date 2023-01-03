Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to be held at San Fernando Cathedral on Wednesday

Pope Benedict XVI presents the pallium to Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio, Texas, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican June 29. During Mass the pope gave 41 archbishops the woolen pallium as a sign of their communion with him and their pastoral responsibility as shepherds. (CNS photo/L'Osservatore Romano) (July 5, 2011) See POPE-PALLIUMS (SECOND UPDATE) June 30, 2011.

SAN ANTONIO – A Mass to remember the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at San Fernando Cathedral.

The public is invited to attend the service, the San Antonio Archdiocese said in a news release.

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller will preside at the memorial Mass, along with bishops from Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

García-Siller has fond memories of Benedict, who installed him as archbishop.

“He was a man who was very bright, very wise,” Garcia-Siller recently said. “I was able to learn from him understanding, patience and humility.”

The Mass will be televised live on Catholic Television of San Antonio, on Facebook at @catholictvsa, and on YouTube at Catholic TV SA.

A funeral Mass for Benedict will be held at the Vatican on Thursday. He died on Jan. 31 at the age of 95.

