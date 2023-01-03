Workforce Solutions hosts annual winter food drive benefiting the SA Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo is hosting its annual winter food drive benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank this month.

Non-perishable food donations will be accepted at all 16 Workforce Solutions Alamo career centers throughout San Antonio until Jan. 31.

Recommended items include peanut butter, mac & cheese, chili & soups, tuna, rice, beans, cereal, canned lunch meat, pop-top items, full meals, baby food & diapers, and pet food, according to a news release.

“Workforce Solutions Alamo is proud to support our valued Alamo Workforce Consortium partner, the San Antonio Food Bank, and its 100,000 clients they serve every week,” said CEO of Workforce Solutions Alamo Adrian Lopez.

“Food insecurity lasts longer than the holiday season- It is a year-round need, and we want to do our part to ensure area residents continue to have access to food today as well as employment opportunities that enable food and financial security on a permanent basis,” said Lopez.