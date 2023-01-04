SAN ANTONIO – Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen is adding a new treehouse-style slide to its riverside venue.

The new feature will be completed by March at 103 East Jones Ave., according to Elsewhere Garden Bar’s site.

The addition to the well-known oasis will be 20 feet long, and the tree portion will be 15 feet high and 10 feet wide, according to Elsewhere owner Terrin Fuhrmann.

“Kids will use it during the day, but its real purpose was for big kids -- the adults -- to have fun on and take Instagram pics,” Fuhrmann said.

The slide is being built by the American Slide company, the same company that created the slide featured in “Suicide Squad” and one that was featured on the television show “Modern Family.”

Elsewhere Garden Bar welcomes a new Insta-worthy attraction in March (Elsewhere Garden Bar)

Elsewhere’s announcement comes after the news that the bar and kitchen is opening a second location in north San Antonio.

According to an Instagram post, the site is anticipated to open next year with a 175-foot Ferris wheel, a secret garden, and a greenhouse.

The dining spot is open to all ages during the day but remains a 21-and-up establishment after 9 p.m.