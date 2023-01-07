Man dies after being stabbed on East Side, suspect on the run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man is dead after being stabbed once in the chest during an argument, and San Antonio police are working to track down the suspect responsible.

The stabbing happened at 8:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Pine Street, said SAPD.

Two men were reportedly traveling in a vehicle with two other people when they got into an argument.

Eventually, they pulled over, and both of the men got out of the vehicle and continued fighting before the situation escalated, according to police.

One of the men stabbed the other once in the chest, SAPD said.

The man who was stabbed got back into the car and pulled over on N. New Braunfels at a gas station. A witness told police the victim asked for help stating, “I’ve been stabbed, I’m going to die.”

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, took off on foot, and authorities are still working to track him down.

If captured, police said he’ll be charged with murder.

