‘Babies continue to die’: CPSC implores parents to stop using inclined sleep products

SAN ANTONIO – Fisher-Price repeated its recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play sleepers Monday, revealing at least eight more infants have died since that initial 2019 recall.

Approximately 100 infant deaths are now associated with the Rock ‘n Play inclined sleep product, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Kids2 also re-announced its 2019 recall of all 694,000 Rocking Sleepers after four additional deaths since that time. That brings the total of infant deaths associated with those products to 15.

“Today the (Consumer Product Safety Commission) is re-announcing two recalls of inclined infant sleepers that were issued nearly four years ago,” CSPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said in a statement. “Despite their removal from the marketplace and a prohibition on their sale, babies continue to die in these products.”

Rock ‘n Play sleepers were popular sellers for a decade, sold at retailers including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

At the time of the first recall, there were 30 reported deaths. Since then, 70 more deaths have been reported, including eight that occurred since the recall.

The danger is in the design, according to the CPSC.

Authorities said some infants have died after rolling from their backs onto their stomachs or sides while unrestrained in the sleepers. Infants lack the strength to turn back over and can suffocate in the cushioning.

Also, infants’ heads can slump forward, constricting the airway.

Regulators noted that Fisher-Price and Kids2 were unable to confirm the circumstances surrounding some of the reported deaths.

“I urge all parents, grandparents, and caregivers to follow the guidance of this announcement and stop using these products immediately,” Hoehn-Saric said. “Unfortunately, today’s announcement highlights the fact that these products are still in too many homes, and babies continue to be put at risk.”

The federal Safe Sleep for Babies Act was enacted last summer, barring the sale of inclined sleepers for infants and crib bumpers.

The safest way for infants to sleep is alone on a firm, flat surface such as a crib, play yard, or bassinet, and with no soft bedding or toys, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

While inclined rockers not marketed for sleep are not banned, child safety advocates have warned parents not to let infants sleep in them. If a child falls asleep in an inclined product, such as a rocker or swing, the child should be moved to a flat surface as soon as possible.

