UTSA’s new high-tech downtown facility — San Pedro I — officially opens

SAN ANTONIO – Monday was the day local leaders, students and community members had been waiting for — UTSA’s new high-tech downtown facility, San Pedro I, officially opened.

“This is awesome, I love it, it’s going to be so much fun honestly,” said UTSA student Zach Beesley.

Zach Beesley is a student at UTSA majoring in cyber security with a focus on artificial intelligence, and he’s one of the many students and local leaders excited about San Pedro I.

“This is a historic day for UTSA and preparing future workforce for our community to generating new knowledge with this merger of data science and cyber security is power for us as an institution and for the economy for San Antonio,” UTSA President Dr. Taylor Eighmy said.

This facility was years in the making and brings with it new technology, new programs and a new era for the San Antonio technology corridor.

“We are intentionally camping out in the space, advancing and supporting this knowledge in the data, science and national security arenas,” Eighmy said.

The $91.8 million facility will house the university’s National Security Collaboration Center and new School of Data Science, advancing economic development in our urban core — and it is just the start.

“In November, we announced San Pedro II which is going to be right on that property next door acquired by the county, and that’s going to put a whole new effort in place of amplifying what we do in this building,” Eighmy said.

This signifies, the ongoing inspiration, collaboration, and economic generation happening in downtown San Antonio.

“It’s here all the future generations to protect him from cyber attacks. Anything along those lines being built here, right here, and UTSA, and the new campus,” Beesley said.