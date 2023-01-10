Disgraced San Antonio lawyer’s belongings to be auctioned after bankruptcy and fraud, money laundering indictment

Concept For Corruption, Bankruptcy Court, Bail, Crime, Bribing, Fraud, Judges Gavel, Soundboard And Bundle Of Dollar Cash On The Rough Wooden Textured Table Background.

SAN ANTONIO – The belongings of a former San Antonio lawyer who allegedly used client money to pay for his debt and “extravagant lifestyle” will soon be available for auction on January 19.

Christopher John Pettit, 55, was indicted for five counts of wire fraud and three counts of engaging in monetary transactions in December 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said Pettit worked through his law firm Chris Pettit and Associates, PC, to make “numerous material misrepresentations to clients to influence certain financial decisions and transactions.”

Additionally, Pettit was reported to have spent three months in jail at the Karnes County Detention Facility on contempt of court.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and would be ordered to forfeit the money.

In December, Pettits Alamo Heights mansion hit the real estate market for $3,990,000.

Soon to join the market, the former lawyer’s belongings will be up for auction starting January 19 at 8 a.m. and closing on February 2, 2023, according to an online listing by Mel Davis Auctions.

Items listed on the website include a pool table, piano, fun house mirrors, ventriloquist dummies, kids toys and hundreds of other items.

