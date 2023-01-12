Man crashes vehicle purposely into Circle K convenience store to hit someone, police say

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard at a Circle K convenience store.

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he purposely crashed his vehicle into a convenience store in an attempt to hit someone early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 400 block of Perrin Central Boulevard, not far from Perrin Beitel Road and Wurzbach Parkway on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the man had gotten into an altercation with someone outside the store just before the crash occurred.

Police said the suspect, in an attempt to hit the unknown man, drove the vehicle into the store, but no injuries were reported.

The man was taken into custody and booked on a driving while intoxicated charge, police said. His name has not been released.

SAPD did not say how much damage was done to the convenience store.