Suspect arrested after fatally hitting woman with car during large fight, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has been arrested after San Antonio police say she hit two women who were involved in a large fight near downtown, killing one.

Pennie Gomez, 36, was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to an incident on Angela Walk and South Picoso Street.

There, they found a woman who was hit by a vehicle. She died at the scene from her injuries.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Ashley Lopez, 28.

Another woman was also hit by the vehicle, but she survived her injuries.

Police said a large fight broke out, involving between 15 to 30 people. The situation escalated when Gomez got inside a vehicle and struck the women, police said.

At least five witnesses told police that they saw Gomez intentionally driving into the crowd, the affidavit states.

One witness said that after Gomez hit the woman, she stopped the car and the witness banged on the car window, telling her that she had hit someone.

Gomez then took off again, dragging both women for several feet, the affidavit states.

The affidavit adds that cell phone footage also confirmed the witnesses’ statements.

The investigation found that Gomez was wanted on unrelated charges. She was taken into custody and when asked about the hit-and-run crash, she asked for an attorney, the affidavit states.

Warrants for her arrest on the charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were issued on Thursday. She is also facing charges of drug possession.

WATCH: Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman

More on KSAT: