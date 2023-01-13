39º

Local News

Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman

Police said the woman’s children witnessed the incident

Patty Santos, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Cassiano Homes, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later.

People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.

Police said the 28-year-old woman was involved in a physical fight on Wednesday with another woman during a brawl that involved about 15 to 20 people.

“All I remember hearing was screaming,” said one witness. “I saw everybody trying to surround the car to tell them to stop, stop, stop. Like, don’t move. Like, you know, there’s somebody under the car. And when I heard that, I got on the phone and I started calling the police.”

It was mentally difficult for many parents who knew the victim’s own children were there to witness the ordeal.

“We were, we try to keep her kids back and try to tell them it was going to be okay. We didn’t know what was going to happen,” said another witness.

Life in the community is hard for families and kids.

“We’re used to the shootings,” said a young mother. “But this was more traumatizing. We actually saw it. We saw her laying there. We saw them doing CPR to her. You know, we saw them trying to revive her, like it was hard. It really was hard.”

The woman has not yet been identified by the medical examiner’s office.

Police have not said if the two people detained have been charged.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email