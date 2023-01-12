63º

LIVE

Local News

Woman hit, killed by vehicle after large fight near downtown, SAPD says

Two people are detained and police are still searching for the vehicle

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Suspects sought

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle near downtown, and San Antonio police are looking for the people responsible.

The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on Angela Walk and S. Picoso Street.

Police said a large fight broke out, involving between 15 to 30 people. The situation escalated when two or three people got inside a vehicle and ran over a 29-year-old woman, according to SAPD.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries. Her identity hasn’t been released.

At last check, SAPD detained two possible suspects, and two to three others were in the vehicle that fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are still searching for the suspects and vehicle at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email