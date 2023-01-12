Woman hit, killed by vehicle after large fight near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle near downtown, and San Antonio police are looking for the people responsible.

The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday on Angela Walk and S. Picoso Street.

Police said a large fight broke out, involving between 15 to 30 people. The situation escalated when two or three people got inside a vehicle and ran over a 29-year-old woman, according to SAPD.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries. Her identity hasn’t been released.

At last check, SAPD detained two possible suspects, and two to three others were in the vehicle that fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police are still searching for the suspects and vehicle at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: