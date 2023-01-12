Man arrested after stealing Ruffles box truck from Walmart store in Converse, BCSO says

CONVERSE, Texas – A man was arrested after he stole a box truck full of Ruffles chips from a Walmart store and led authorities on a lengthy chase across town, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and Converse police were initially called on Jan. 10 to the Walmart store in the 8000 block of FM 78 in Converse for a stolen vehicle.

When deputies tracked down the vehicle, they realized it was a Ruffles Lays Chips box truck and it was turning onto Cavendish Court.

The suspect, 27-year-old Jeff Jetin, was driving the box truck before he jumped from it, sending it into the back of a pickup truck, according to BCSO.

Deputies said the wreck caused the pickup truck to crash into an area resident’s garage door.

Jetin continued to run from the authorities, hopping fences in a residential neighborhood, BCSO said. However, after a lengthy chase and search, deputies were able to track him down and arrest him without incident, according to officials.

He’s charged with theft of a vehicle from $30,000 to less than $150,000 and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. He’s being held in the Bexar County Jail and his bond is set to $30,000.

“At this time, investigators are trying to determine if the M.O. was the munchies or simply a love for ruffles chips,” BCSO said.