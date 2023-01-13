Man stabbed in attack at West Side apartment, suspect on the run, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed multiple times at an apartment late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road and Highway 151 on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man was at an apartment with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend showed up and knocked on the door. That’s when, police say, the man answered the door and the suspect rushed into the apartment and attacked the victim.

Police said the man in his 50s was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover. The suspect has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.