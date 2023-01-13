North East ISD police working to ID individuals in social media altercation video from Roosevelt High

SAN ANTONIO – A video circulating on social media led to an investigation after a fight at Roosevelt High School involving individuals who were not students at the school, according to district officials.

The fight broke out around lunchtime Thursday in one of the school’s bathrooms after a Roosevelt student opened a door and allowed four people onto the campus who were not students, Principal Bryan Norwood said.

Norwood said the four individuals were involved in the altercation, according to an investigation involving North East ISD police.

A video of the fight began circulating on social media in which one person observing the conflict was seen holding a weapon.

NEISD police are working to identify the individuals seen in the video, Norwood said.

“We are treating this situation with the seriousness it deserves, and we will not tolerate any weapon on our campus. We must all work together parents, staff, and community to provide a safe environment,” he stated. “Please use this as an opportunity to speak with your children about the importance of not bringing inappropriate items onto campus. Please also speak with them about not opening doors for people who should not be on our campus in the first place.”