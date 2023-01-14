53º

Local News

Police: Argument may have led to North Side shooting

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Ridge Creed Dr.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Police, North Side, Shooting, Crime
SAPD responds to shooting in the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An argument is believed to have led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Ridge Creed Drive.

Police said the shooter was believed to have been waiting for the victim at the location.

SAPD believes when the victim arrived, the two got into an argument when gunshots were fired.

The 36-year-old man was shot one time. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email