Police: Argument may have led to North Side shooting

SAPD responds to shooting in the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument is believed to have led to a shooting that left a man hospitalized on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6400 block of Ridge Creed Drive.

Police said the shooter was believed to have been waiting for the victim at the location.

SAPD believes when the victim arrived, the two got into an argument when gunshots were fired.

The 36-year-old man was shot one time. He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.