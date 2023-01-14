53º

Teenager shot while selling vape cartridges on North Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened at 1:26 a.m. in the 16100 block of Henderson Pass

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAPD responds to shooting in the back parking lot of a YMCA. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was shot during a sale of vape cartridges on the city’s North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened at 1:26 a.m. Saturday in the back parking lot of a YMCA, located at 16103 Henderson Pass.

Police said the teen was meeting the shooter to sell vape cartridges to them.

The shooter pulled a handgun and demanded the bag of cartridges the victim was holding, said SAPD.

While attempting to run away, the teen was shot one time.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD’s helicopter was dispatched to the area to look for the suspect, but the shooter has not been located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

