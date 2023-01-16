67º

4 families displaced, 8 apartments torched by fire on West Side, SAFD says

No injuries were reported; cause under investigation

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Four families are displaced after a fire ripped through eight units at an apartment complex on the West Side, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Horal Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy clouds of smoke and flames coming from the apartment building and deemed it a second-alarm fire.

Flames were seen coming out of the attic and fire crews said they also spread to another building.

SAFD was still able to get control of the flames and extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported, though four families total are displaced, according to fire officials.

The families will stay on the property but will relocate to other units not impacted by the fire, SAFD said.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The investigation continues.

