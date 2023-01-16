Hines Ward, San Antonio Brahmas participate in MLK March: ‘Honored to be here’

SAN ANTONIO – Hines Ward, the former Pittsburgh Steelers star and current head coach of the San Antonio Brahmas, joined tens of thousands of people Monday on the East Side to march for equality on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Ward and his football players were seen gathering at the start of the march, near Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy. The march started at 10 a.m. Monday and headed west on Martin Luther King Drive to Pittman-Sullivan Park.

While Ward said this marked his first time marching in the event, he added it was “great” to participate.

“I think today is a special day, and it’s all about equality,” Ward said. “We just wanted to be a part of it... We’re extremely blessed and honored to be here.”

Ward added that he loves “seeing people come together for one cause.”

The San Antonio MLK March is considered to be one of the largest — if not the largest — in the nation. This year’s theme is “Together We Can Be The Dream.”

Ward is no stranger to San Antonio. In 2018, he joined the Alliance of American Football League as the Players Relations Executive. He will now lead San Antonio in the XFL, and that season starts on Feb. 18.

