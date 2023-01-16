63º

Local News

Man killed after rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Northwest Bexar County

Accident is under investigation

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Traffic, Northwest Side
A man was killed Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, after he rolled his vehicle over on Interstate 10 near Fair Oaks Parkway in Northwest Bexar County. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed Sunday night after he rolled his vehicle over on Interstate 10 in Northwest Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Fair Oaks Parkway.

BCSO said a man in his 20s was driving a black sedan at a high rate of speed and at some point, he lost control and rolled it over.

Paramedics arrived and performed CPR, but the driver was pronounced dead as he was being transported to the hospital.

The accident is under investigation.

