Teen hospitalized after West Side shooting, 2 suspects on the run, police say

The 18-year-old who was shot is expected to recover

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is recovering in an area hospital and two suspects are on the run after a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Paso Del Sur and Merida Street.

When officers arrived, they found the teen had a gunshot wound to his right leg. A witness helped apply a tourniquet before he was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

Police said the teen’s injuries are non-life threatening and he is expected to recover.

The teen who was shot told officers he was heading eastbound on Merida when a vehicle pulled up and the men inside shot him before leaving the scene, according to SAPD.

Witnesses told police a different story, claiming the car had the victim and two other men inside when it pulled over.

They said all three got out of the vehicle and two of the men pulled guns and shot at the 18-year-old, striking him once in the leg, police said.

Both armed men got back into the car and headed eastbound.

Officers who were canvassing the scene found shell casings from two different guns. They said they believe it was a targeted shooting.

Police are still working to track down the suspects and the investigation continues.

