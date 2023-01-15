55º

Two hospitalized after driver runs red light, San Antonio police says

The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Loop 1604 E and Nacogdoches Road

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and child were hospitalized in a crash after a driver ran a red light and fled the scene, said San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 10:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Loop 1604 East.

Police said a driver in a Camero was traveling eastbound in the 16600 block of Nacogdoches Road when they ignored a red light at the intersection and struck a Chrysler.

The driver of the Camero abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The 52-year-old woman and child inside the Chrysler were taken to an area hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

When found, the suspect will face a Failure to Stop and Render Aid charge.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

