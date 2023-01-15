Driver arrested for DWI after attempting to flee scene of rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after they attempted to flee the scene of a rollover crash on the city’s North East Side, said San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Montgomery Drive.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was driving a Honda accord eastbound in the left lane of Montgomery Dr. when a driver in a Lincoln swerved into the lane.

The woman changed lanes to avoid the Lincoln but struck the car on the driver’s side, causing the Lincoln to roll over.

The Lincoln driver got off the car and attempted to flee the scene without providing information or aiding the woman.

Upon police arrival, officers located and detained the driver, who showed signs of intoxication.

The Lincoln driver was evaluated and found to be intoxicated. They were arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Moving.