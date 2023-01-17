Firefighters respond to fire at North Side apartment complex

SAFD responds to fire in the 100 block of Brightwood Place.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the city’s North Side, said SAFD.

The fire happened around 9:17 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Brightwood Place, near Poniente Lane and La Sombra.

SAFD said the fire started on the balcony of an upstairs unit and spread to neighboring units. None of the occupants were home at the time of the fire.

According to SAFD, no one was injured in the fire.

A damage estimate to the structure was not released.

