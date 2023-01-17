57º

Firefighters respond to fire at North Side apartment complex

The fire happened around 9:17 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Brightwood Place

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAFD responds to fire in the 100 block of Brightwood Place. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex on the city’s North Side, said SAFD.

The fire happened around 9:17 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Brightwood Place, near Poniente Lane and La Sombra.

SAFD said the fire started on the balcony of an upstairs unit and spread to neighboring units. None of the occupants were home at the time of the fire.

According to SAFD, no one was injured in the fire.

A damage estimate to the structure was not released.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

