TSA finds large weapon inside checked luggage at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO – The Transportation Security Administration found an 84 mm-caliber weapon in checked luggage at the San Antonio International Airport on Monday afternoon.

TSA announced the discovery on its official Southwest division Twitter page.

The administration said the owner of the luggage did not declare the firearm.

Firearm owners are allowed to travel with unloaded and locked weapons inside a hard-sided container but must “declare each firearm each time [they] present it for transport as checked baggage,” according to the TSA.

Additionally, TSA shared detailed information for individuals traveling with firearms and ammunition.