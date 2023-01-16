Teens arrested in Guadalupe County after man, son killed in driveway of Central Texas home

Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to records in the Guadalupe County Jail.

Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19, were taken into custody on Monday morning and charged with capital murder of multiple people, according to the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.

They are accused of fatally shooting Preston Wessling, 38, and his son, Evan, 14, at a home in the 100 block of Airport Road in Tow, a city near Buchanan Lake.

LCSO deputies responded to the home for a call regarding multiple gunshot victims before 5 a.m. Saturday. The Wesslings were pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours before at around 1 a.m., LCSO deputies said they received a call for several shots fired in the same area. Deputies are investigating if the incidents are related. A motive has not been released.

LCSO said the suspects were taken into custody by DPS troopers, Texas Rangers, and deputies with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.

They are being held in the Guadalupe County Jail.

Evan Wessling was a freshman at Burnet High School in the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District, officials said in a Facebook post.

BCISD released the following statement on Sunday:

Dear Parents, It is with deep sadness that we inform you that the District became aware that Evan Wessling, a Burnet High School freshman, passed away over the weekend. Evan and his family have been members of the BCISD school community for several years, and many students and staff members may deal with feelings of shock and loss. We encourage you to be sensitive to the many ways that grief can be experienced by different individuals, and to keep lines of communication open at home with your family members so that they feel free to process thoughts and feelings during this time. Additional counselors will be available for students and staff at Burnet High School on Monday, and counseling is available at all BCISD campuses. As a District, we are saddened by this loss, and our hearts and prayers go out to Evan’s family and friends. Out of respect for the family and their privacy, no further statements will be provided by the District except to share publicly available information regarding services for Evan. Sincerely, Burnet CISD

Howard Wessling, Preston’s father and Evan’s grandfather, told KXAN that they rarely see crime since it’s a rural community.

“Preston was the most generous person there ever was and Evan was a good kid,” Howard Wessling told the TV station. “We’ve had a lot of friends and community come by today, and that has given me something to lean on.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the LCSO at 325-247-5767. Those who want to stay anonymous can call Hill Country Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-TIPS (8477).

The case is under investigation.

