Man shot during meetup at North Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot during an overnight meetup at a North Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said they received a call at around 3:15 a.m. Monday at a complex in the 11700 block of Braesview, near NW Military Highway.

There was some type of meetup and at one point, someone shot the man in the leg, police said.

Neighbors saw people running out of a white Jeep, which was left in the parking lot.

The man was taken to University Hospital and he is expected to be OK.

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.

