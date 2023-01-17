Seguin police officer helps saves motorcyclist’s life following crash with big rig

SAN ANTONIO – A Seguin police officer was credited for saving a motorcyclist’s life following a crash with a semi-truck early Sunday morning.

The Seguin Police Department said Officer Justin Morin witnessed the crash just after 2 a.m. while patrolling the area in the 3500 block of N. State Highway 123 Bypass, near North Austin Street.

The officer blocked off traffic and used a tourniquet on the motorcyclist’s leg, which was severely injured, police said.

After paramedics arrived, the motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man from Seguin, was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio in critical condition. As of Tuesday, he remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Doctors told Seguin police that the man would not have survived without the tourniquet placed by Morin.

“Seguin Police Department is extremely proud of Officer Morin’s quick response and actions to help the injured motorcyclist,” a news release states.

A Seguin Police Department spokesperson said Morin has been with the Department for five years, and he was in the military for 12 years.

Also on KSAT: