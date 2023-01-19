Medical examiner’s office identifies pair killed in 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side

A crash on the city’s Northwest Side left one person dead and another hospitalized after a driver ran a red light, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened at N Loop 1604 near I-10.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a 2-vehicle crash on city’s Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon.

John Hayes, 63, and Jesus Delgado Garcia, 25, were both killed when their vehicles collided around 3:20 p.m. on the access road of North Loop 1604, near the access road of I-10, not far from Valero Way.

According to police, a dump truck hit a BMW sport utility vehicle that was traveling south on the I-10 access road.

Authorities say Garcia, the driver of the dump truck, was traveling east on the 1604 access road when he ignored a red light.

SAPD said Hayes, the driver of the BMW, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia was taken to the hospital by an ambulance in critical condition, where he later died.

Police said both vehicles were a total loss.

The reason why the driver ran the red light is unknown, and intoxication is not suspected.