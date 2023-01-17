Single-engine plane crash kills 4 people in Yoakum, reports say; NTSB investigating

A single-engine plane crashed in a field in Yoakum on Tuesday, killing four people and leaving one person injured, according to media reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane that crashed is a Piper PA-46-350P, otherwise known as a Piper Malibu.

Details about the incident are unknown at this time, but the Victoria Advocate and KAVU reported that four people have died. One person was taken to a hospital in Victoria.

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson told the Advocate that the plane was preparing to land at the Lavaca County Airport when it crashed.

The plane reportedly landed in a field near the area of County Road 462 and Farm-to-Market Road 318, not far from the Yoakum Community Hospital.

Yoakum is located in Lavaca and DeWitt counties, about 45 minutes north of Victoria.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

NTSB investigating the Jan. 17, crash of a Piper PA-46-350P aircraft near Yoakum, Texas. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) January 17, 2023

