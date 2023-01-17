San Antonio man sentenced to federal prison for cyberstalking, extortion, distribution of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced in federal court last week to 17 years in prison for cyberstalking, extortion and distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents, Jaycob Andrew Bustamante distributed sexually explicit images of a female minor.

Between January and September of 2021, Bustamante created multiple social media accounts posing as the victim. He used the accounts to post the images and sent the child pornography to the victim’s friends and family, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas

Bustamante repeatedly threatened and stalked the victim through social media, placing her and her family in fear of violence, while demanding more sexually explicit images, the news release said.

“Cyberstalking and online extortion of children and adults is one of the fastest growing crimes. We and our partners are committed to holding accountable anyone who uses the internet and social media to terrorize, extort and stalk their victims,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said.

