CRIME STOPPERS: Family, police seek answers in 2020 murder, suspected robbery of construction worker

SAN ANTONIO – Police and the family of a construction worker who was found shot in the face at a Northeast side construction site in January 2020 are looking for help finding his killer.

Typically the first one to the job site, Jesus “Jesse” Solis had arrived to a site near the 5600 block of Tranquil Dawn at about 5:20 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2020. A co-worker later found him slumped over the center console of his pickup truck, with the driver side window damaged.

He was pronounced dead at Brook Army Medical Center, with a gunshot wound on his left cheek below his eye.

Solis was known to carry several thousand dollars in cash, and police believe his killer was trying to rob him.

His sister, Olivia Solis, said she had talked with her brother several times about his habit of carrying that much cash, which she thought was dangerous.

“He works six days out of the week, and when he would get out of work, the banks would be closed,” she explained. “He was very old fashioned. He carried a flip phone. He believed on carrying cash. I would always tell him, ‘Why you carry so much cash?’ ‘In case my car breaks down, my truck breaks down.’”

Crime Stoppers says Jesus Solis came in contact with many people, some of whom may only know him by his truck. (Crime Stoppers SA)

It was only Jesus Solis’s second at that job site, and his sister believes it was someone who knew his routine.

“I don’t believe that it was a random person. I believe that it was someone that knew, my brother,” she said.

Crime Stoppers San Antonio may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests for Solis’s murder.

In a news release, the organization said Solis came in contact with many people daily. Some may not have known his name but could have recognized him by his truck.

Someone close to the killer may have noticed they had an unexplainable amount of cash on them immediately after the Jan. 13, 2020 murder.

Olivia Solis hopes someone will come forward.

“I want justice for my brother’s death,” she said. “He didn’t deserve this. He didn’t.”

CRIME STOPPERS INFORMATION

CALL in a tip 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867)

TEXT a tip by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to “CRIMES” (274637)

USE THE P3 APP: The P3 Tips app can be downloaded in the App Store or Google Play

www.sacrimestoppers.com