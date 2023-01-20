Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head.

David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the trio went to the Spurs game on Saturday before heading to a local bar to meet up with friends.

Juarez’s sister told police her husband and her brother were both intoxicated at the bar and that Vega became belligerent, which led to an argument.

Following the argument, Juarez and his sister called a family member to pick them up from the bar and a friend gave Vega a ride home.

The family member dropped Juarez off at his home in the 6400 block of Ridge Creek Drive and then took Juarez’s sister to her home, where she lives with Vega.

The friend who drove Vega home said Vega was arguing with Juarez on the phone during the drive and when they arrived at his residence, Vega got in his truck and drove off.

According to the affidavit, video footage from a neighboring residence shows Vega arriving at Juarez’s home as Juarez was walking to his front door.

The footage shows Vega “use profanity” and “taunt” Juarez as he ran towards the front door of Juarez’s home, however, Juarez made it inside before Vega reached him, the affidavit states.

Police said Vega started knocking on the door and calling Juarez to come outside before getting back into his truck around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In the video, Vega gets into his truck, and shortly afterward, two gunshots can be heard in addition to breaking glass, the affidavit states. Vega’s truck is then seen on video rolling forward and lightly tapping a vehicle in the driveway of Juarez’s residence.

The family member who took Juarez’s sister to her home with Vega returned to Juarez’s home where she saw Vega in his truck bleeding from his head, according to the affidavit. She called her daughter who drove to the house and called 911.

Vega was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning, roughly 8 hours after the shooting.

Investigators said Juarez appears to have shot Vega from inside his residence through a bedroom window that had a clear line of sight to the victim’s truck.

The victim was shot while sitting in his truck, and was no longer a threat, police said. They also revealed that the door to the home showed no obvious signs of damage or attempted forced entry.

A witness who was present at the time of the shooting told police that Juarez believed the victim was trying to get into the house, which is why Juarez grabbed a firearm.

The family member who initially drove Juarez home told police that Juarez said he didn’t mean to “shoot him where he shot him” and that he was just trying to scare the victim.

Juarez was arrested Thursday afternoon on a first-degree felony murder charge. Court records show his bond was set at $150,000.

Court records also reveal Juarez has a lengthy criminal history including four assault charges, one DWI charge and a charge for discharging a firearm inside city limits.

More headlines: