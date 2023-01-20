Man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend and her 5 children while driving, police say

KIRBY, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her five children.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Edward Moody, 27, fired a gun at the victim’s car while she was traveling northbound on Candlemeadow.

The victim said Moody was driving in the eastbound lanes of Bing-Engleman on Jan. 19 when he pulled out in front of her car.

The victim told police that’s when Moody pulled out a gun and shot at her and her five children who were also in the car.

Police said Moody was out on bond for another crime and was prohibited from possessing a firearm or having contact with the victim.

Bexar County court records show Moody was arrested Monday for assault. The no-contact order and order prohibiting Moody from possessing a firearm were issued Tuesday, two days before he allegedly shot at the victim and her children.

Moody is facing six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in addition to two charges for violating his bond for the possession of a weapon and failing to adhere to a protective order.

