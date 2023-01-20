17-year-old arrested for aggravated robbery in botched drug deal, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday on two counts of aggravated robbery after police say he pointed a handgun at two teens during a drug deal.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Tyler Westhoefer and another suspect pulled into the parking lot of the YMCA, located in the 16000 block of Henderson Pass, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Police said Westhoefer sat in the backseat of the vehicle while a second unnamed suspect drove.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old who were selling THC vape cartridges approached the driver’s side window of the vehicle.

The driver told the teens to give him the vape cartridges and they refused. That’s when police say the driver pulled a gun from the center console, pointed it at the victims, and said, “well?”

Both victims told police they saw Westhoefer in the backseat of the vehicle and that he was also pointing a gun at them.

The victims ran away from the car and as they were fleeing, the 17-year-old was shot in the left arm, according to the affidavit.

The victims called the police and the 17-year-old was taken to the hospital. While at the hospital, the victim identified the driver of the vehicle and two warrants were issued for his arrest. He was not named in Westhoefer’s arrest warrant affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the 15-year-old identified Westhoefer from a photo lineup on Thursday and he was arrested around 2:30 p.m.

Westhoefer was charged with two first-degree felonies for aggravated robbery. His bonds were set at $50,000 each court records show. He was released from jail Thursday evening.

