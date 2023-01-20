Man shot, killed inside Northeast Side apartment, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a Northeast Side apartment early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Arcadian Apartments in the 4600 block of East Loop 1604, not far from Converse, after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, family members had found the man in his 20s or 30s, dead inside the apartment. No gun, however, was found at the scene. The case is now being treated as a homicide, police said.

Officers say however, they are not sure who the shooter was.

SAPD said the call was actually the second time they visited that apartment complex overnight. At some point before midnight, officers had previously answered a call about gunshots at a different apartment, but they did not find anything there. It wasn’t until about two hours later when they received this call.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.