Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says

The crash happened at 12:04 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized, said San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue.

Police say a 52-year-old woman in an SUV was traveling southeast on McCullough Avenue when a driver in a Mustang ignored a stop sign and crashed into the SUV at the intersection.

The woman was taken to an area hospital by her husband. She suffered a broken hand that will require surgery, police said.

The Mustang driver was evaluated and determined to be intoxicated.

SAPD said they are charged with one count of Intoxication Assault.

