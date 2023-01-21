Teen arrested after leading vehicle pursuit in stolen car, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Police at the scene said around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a vehicle with its front headlights off on I-10 and decided to run the license plates. Officers learned the car was stolen and called for helicopter assistance.

When attempting to pull the driver over, the teen fled, exited I-10 onto Foster Road, and turned into a neighborhood near Binz Ingleman, police said.

The teen crashed the stolen vehicle into a pick truck on Safe Harbor and fled the scene on foot; he was apprehended shortly after.

SAPD says the 17-year-old boy will be charged with theft of a stolen vehicle, evading arrest, and criminal mischief.